# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

102Clonmel Car Crash (4) Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Flowers left near the scene of a crash on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, where four young people died in an accident. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • A number of flights to and from Irish airports have been delayed and cancelled as a result of a technical fault in the UK which has since been remedied, the UK’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said.
  • Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, has clarified that the NCT will still accept cash after the test’s operator announced last week that it would be going cashless in the coming months.
  • The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s finding that a specific section that acts as a defence to charges brought under the law that criminalises sexual acts with an underage teen is unconstitutional.
  • Construction of temporary bus stops along Chesterfield Avenue in Dublin’s Phoenix Park has begun today.
  • A review into speed limits in Ireland will be brought to government for approval in the “coming weeks”, according to Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers. 
  • Bank of Ireland has increased deposit rates across its Savings and Deposit accounts.
  • Concern is mounting for the safety of three Northern bottlenose whales who have spent more than a week in Bantry Bay, a marine watchdog is warning. 
  • A 16-year-old boy charged with “gratuitous” attacks and robbery of English tourists in Dublin’s Temple Bar had bail revoked and was remanded in custody today.

INTERNATIONAL

embedded1856d422b11b4afda5dee8dec49bd057 AP Photo / Michael Varaklas A solitary scorched tree stands among burned forest in Acharnes suburb near Athens AP Photo / Michael Varaklas / Michael Varaklas

#TRUMP A US judge has set a trial date of 4 March 2024 for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

#WILDFIRES Greek authorities reinforced firefighting forces in the north-eastern part of the country today, where a massive deadly wildfire was burning for a 10th day with no signs of abating.

#INVESTIGATION Prosecutors at Spain’s top criminal court said today they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of “sexual assault”.

#LOCH NESS Up to 200 people turned out yesterday for the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster in over 50 years.

PARTING SHOT

featureimage James Manning / PA Participants pass through Westbourne Park during the adult parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival James Manning / PA / PA

The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.

Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.

embedded273490920 James Manning / PA James Manning / PA / PA

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the UK’s bank holiday.

