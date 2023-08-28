Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Flowers left near the scene of a crash on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, where four young people died in an accident. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

AP Photo / Michael Varaklas A solitary scorched tree stands among burned forest in Acharnes suburb near Athens AP Photo / Michael Varaklas / Michael Varaklas

#TRUMP A US judge has set a trial date of 4 March 2024 for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

#WILDFIRES Greek authorities reinforced firefighting forces in the north-eastern part of the country today, where a massive deadly wildfire was burning for a 10th day with no signs of abating.

#INVESTIGATION Prosecutors at Spain’s top criminal court said today they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of “sexual assault”.

#LOCH NESS Up to 200 people turned out yesterday for the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster in over 50 years.

PARTING SHOT

James Manning / PA Participants pass through Westbourne Park during the adult parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival James Manning / PA / PA

The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.

Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.

James Manning / PA James Manning / PA / PA

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the UK’s bank holiday.