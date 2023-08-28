Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TRUMP A US judge has set a trial date of 4 March 2024 for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
#WILDFIRES Greek authorities reinforced firefighting forces in the north-eastern part of the country today, where a massive deadly wildfire was burning for a 10th day with no signs of abating.
#INVESTIGATION Prosecutors at Spain’s top criminal court said today they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of “sexual assault”.
#LOCH NESS Up to 200 people turned out yesterday for the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster in over 50 years.
The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.
Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.
It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the UK’s bank holiday.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site