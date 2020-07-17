Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Grand Canal at Robertstown in County Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Dancers work out with face masks on as they observe social distancing during a ballet class in Johannesburg. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#COURT: Amber Heard spat at Johnny Depp and punched him in the eye during a heated row, the actor’s security guard has claimed.

#LONDON: British police today suspended an officer after video emerged showing a man in north London being detained using techniques “not taught in police training”.

#US: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire.

#LOCKDOWN: Barcelona’s residents have been urged to stay at home unless absolutely necessary after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Catalan government has said.

PARTING SHOT

We all need some good news, right? Well, here’s something to put a smile on your face.

In Australia, populations of the bilby were devastated over the last 200 years after being hunted by cats and foxes. Now, after a conservation programme, they’re breeding in the wild once more.

Watch this wonderful BBC video here.