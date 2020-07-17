Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed three further deaths in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 along with 34 new cases.
- The United States will not be on the ‘green list’ which is due to be published on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed.
- The largest secondary schools teachers’ union has said that it was ‘disappointing’ the way news of the Leaving Cert results day was announced, but that there is at least now certainty of the timeline.
- Isis suspect Lisa Smith has been ordered to appear in court next week to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.
- The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has rejected a suggestion that he shares the characteristics of a psychopath
- Lawyers for the State have told the High Court that “in a bizarre way” Ireland has become a “safe haven” for Ian Bailey, who is facing a 25-year prison sentence for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier in France.
- The head of Inclusion Ireland has warned of “another pandemic” as families caring for people with a disability are “emotionally, mentally and physically at the end of their capacity to cope”.
- Children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman has described a viral video of Green Party leader Eamon Ryan asleep in the Dáil as “a moment of human frailty”.
INTERNATIONAL
#COURT: Amber Heard spat at Johnny Depp and punched him in the eye during a heated row, the actor’s security guard has claimed.
#LONDON: British police today suspended an officer after video emerged showing a man in north London being detained using techniques “not taught in police training”.
#US: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire.
#LOCKDOWN: Barcelona’s residents have been urged to stay at home unless absolutely necessary after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Catalan government has said.
PARTING SHOT
We all need some good news, right? Well, here’s something to put a smile on your face.
In Australia, populations of the bilby were devastated over the last 200 years after being hunted by cats and foxes. Now, after a conservation programme, they’re breeding in the wild once more.
Watch this wonderful BBC video here.
