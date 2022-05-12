Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish fans outside the PalaOlimpico in Turin ahead of tonight's Eurovision semi-final. Source: Andres Poveda

Former Master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) Dr Peter Boylan told TDs and Senators today that the term “ clinically appropriate ” as part of the framework for the new NMH “is a major red flag”.

” as part of the framework for the new NMH “is a major red flag”. The Irish DJ credited with getting gardaí involved in the online viral dance challenge Jerusalema is currently on remand in Cork prison awaiting trial for the alleged harassment of a Co Clare hotelier.

is currently on remand in Cork prison awaiting trial for the alleged harassment of a Co Clare hotelier. A couple who claimed they had been left in uninhabitable accommodation for years have been awarded €30,000 in damages in the Circuit Civil Court against Dublin City Council.

in the Circuit Civil Court against Dublin City Council. Vincent Browne is set to assist an inquest into the death of a man in a loyalist bomb attack in 1972.

in 1972. The Cabinet Subcommittee on the State’s response to the Ukraine crisis has agreed in principle to the a €400 payment for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home.

for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home. Ireland’s Brooke Scullion will hit the stage tonight at Turin’s cavernous PalaOlimpico hoping to snatch one of ten remaining slots in Saturday’s Eurovision final.

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA images

#NI PROTOCOL: The Northern Ireland Protocol has become a “real problem” and must be “fixed” to ensure the country can agree a new powersharing administration, Boris Johnson has said.

#UKRAINE: Finland too a step towards fast-track membership of NATO, triggering a blunt warning from the Kremlin, as the war in Ukraine throttled supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

#GERMANY: German investigators said today they foiled a school bomb attack, as they arrested a 16-year-old who is suspected to have been planning a “Nazi terror attack”.

#UK: London police have said they have issued more than 50 additional fines over the Partygate scandal rocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

PARTING SHOT

You’ve probably noticed a few headlines in the past week about the elections in Northern Ireland — even if you have just a passing interest.

In a game-changing shift, Sinn Féin became the largest party in Northern Ireland, winning them the entitlement to nominate a first minister.

Without a doubt, there’s a lot to take in and understand. Luckily, The Journal has put together an Explainer on everything you need to know about what the election results mean for the future of Norther Ireland. Listen here.