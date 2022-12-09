Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up?

Ireland

Cars drive in fog along the M7 in Kildare Source: RollingNews.ie

International

Moscow city Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#QATAR Belgium has arrested four people including a former MEP as part of a probe into suspected corruption by “a Gulf country” at the EU parliament, the prosecutor’s office said.

#LONDON A man has denied fatally stabbing an Irish pensioner in London earlier this year. Lee Byer, 44, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford, west London, on 16 August.

#MOSCOW One person has died in a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight in a sprawling shopping and entertainment centre in a northern Moscow suburb.

Parting Shot

Veterans of A Company, 35th Infantry Battalion who took part in the Siege of Jadotville in September 1961, during an event to unveil a monument dedicated to their families, at Custume Barracks, Athlone Source: PA

Today, a monument was unveiled in Athlone barracks dedicated to the families of Jadotville soldiers.

Irish soldiers from the ‘A’ Company of the 35th Infantry Battalion were on a peacekeeping mission manning a UN post in the town of Jadotville in the Congo in September 1961.

They were surrounded by a group of Katangese Gendarmarie and captured four days later, after suffering continuous attack.

The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Simon Coveney, with surviving members of the A Company, their families and deceased members being remembered at the event.