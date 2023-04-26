Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 26 April 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: How often do you eat McDonalds?
Have you kept faith with the clown?
1.0k
2
8 minutes ago

YOU MIGHT THINK that after 68 years of Ronald McDonald, some people would have grown tired of the clown and his burgers.

The latest evidence suggests, however, that the very opposite is happening. McDonalds’ sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, well above the 8.7% increase that was forecast on Wall Street.

Despite the increase in revenue, McDonald’s laid off several hundred corporate workers earlier this month. The company is currently valued at $214billion dollars.

But have you kept faith with the clown? Today we want to know… how often do you eat McDonald’s?


Poll Results:

A few times a year (66)
The clown is not a part of my life (never or almost never) (53)
Around once a month (35)
Once a week or more (7)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     