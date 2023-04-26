Poll: How often do you eat McDonalds?

YOU MIGHT THINK that after 68 years of Ronald McDonald, some people would have grown tired of the clown and his burgers.

The latest evidence suggests, however, that the very opposite is happening. McDonalds’ sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, well above the 8.7% increase that was forecast on Wall Street.

Despite the increase in revenue, McDonald’s laid off several hundred corporate workers earlier this month. The company is currently valued at $214billion dollars.

But have you kept faith with the clown? Today we want to know… how often do you eat McDonald’s?

