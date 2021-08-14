Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tony Geoghean, aged 13 jumps for joy after getting his jab at the HSE vaccination centre in Citywest. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Vaccination of 12-15 year olds commenced, after registration opened for that age group to receive the jab

Irish Olympian Jack Woolley was hospitalised after being assaulted in Dublin city centre last night

Some 2,078 Covid-19 cases were reported, the first time daily case numbers were above 2,000 since January

A baby was found alone in a Kerry cemetery, prompting an investigation by Gardaí

Tyrone said they would not be fielding a team for their All-Ireland senior football semi-final clash with Kerry next weekend, due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the squad

Irish Paralympic swimmer Patrick Flanagan said his wheelchair was damaged while travelling to London on his way to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics.

INTERNATIONAL

A Taliban militant is seen in Herat province, Afghanistan Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vowed to prevent further bloodshed, as Taliban fighters closed in on Kabul after routing his armed forces over the past 10 days.

#HAITI: A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, causing several deaths and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

#PLYMOUTH SHOOTING: As tributes poured in for the victims, British Labour leader Keir Starmer said that police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage in the city.

PARTING SHOT

Elusive street artist Banksy confirmed via an Instagram video today that he was behind several new works that appeared in Suffolk and Norfolk earlier this month.