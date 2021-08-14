#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,726 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5523164

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CHILDRENS JABS 6_90630838 Tony Geoghean, aged 13 jumps for joy after getting his jab at the HSE vaccination centre in Citywest. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  • Vaccination of 12-15 year olds commenced, after registration opened for that age group to receive the jab
  • Irish Olympian Jack Woolley was hospitalised after being assaulted in Dublin city centre last night
  • Some 2,078 Covid-19 cases were reported, the first time daily case numbers were above 2,000 since January
  • A baby was found alone in a Kerry cemetery, prompting an investigation by Gardaí
  • Tyrone said they would not be fielding a team for their All-Ireland senior football semi-final clash with Kerry next weekend, due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the squad
  • Irish Paralympic swimmer Patrick Flanagan said his wheelchair was damaged while travelling to London on his way to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics.

INTERNATIONAL

Taliban militant in the Herat province Credit: STR/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images A Taliban militant is seen in Herat province, Afghanistan Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: Afghan president Ashraf Ghani vowed to prevent further bloodshed, as Taliban fighters closed in on Kabul after routing his armed forces over the past 10 days.

#HAITI: A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, causing several deaths and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

#PLYMOUTH SHOOTING: As tributes poured in for the victims, British Labour leader Keir Starmer said that police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage in the city.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

2.61502249 Elusive street artist Banksy confirmed via an Instagram video today that he was behind several new works that appeared in Suffolk and Norfolk earlier this month.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie