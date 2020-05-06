This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Test results to be back after 3-4 days, and UK's adviser on lockdown resigns: Today's Covid-19 main points

All eyes are on testing again as the criteria to be tested are widened again.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 6 May 2020, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 4,630 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092273
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

YESTERDAY, WE WERE were told that the HSE is looking into delays with test results for those who have been tested for the coronavirus.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD said that a total of 214,761 people have been tested for Covid-19. Although he said that the turnaround for test results is between 2-4 days, TheJournal.ie is aware of a number of people who were tested but were left waiting at least a week for their results.

Dr Mary Favier said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that if someone comes forward for testing today with a symptom of a fever, persistent cough or shortness of breath, they should get tested that same day.

She said that although there had been a wait of 5-7 days for the result this has been reduced to 3-4 days. She said she didn’t know how long it would take to contact trace contacts of a confirmed case, but said that “final piece of the puzzle” should come “quite quickly”.

At yesterday’s Department of Health briefing, a further 23 people have died of Covid-19, and a further 211 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

That brings the total number of deaths to 1,339, and the total number of confirmed cases to 21,983.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said on Morning Ireland that the government “has to be careful” about whether the Covid-19 wage subsidies and unemployment payments are extended beyond June. 
  • Department of Education officials are meeting today to discuss the Leaving Cert with representatives of teachers, students, and schools, reports RTÉ
  • A number of gardaí were ordered to self-isolate after at least one of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 at Mountjoy Garda Station, leading to an entire unit being stood down for a short period of time, TheJournal.ie understands.
  • Simple tasks are posing greater challenges to people who are deaf and hard of hearing during the Covid-19 crisis. 
  • Ireland’s 1,900 community pharmacies are struggling to cope with soaring costs and falling revenues, the Irish Pharmacy Union said, with an average fall of 36% across the sector.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

