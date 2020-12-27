'The deal we put to the world was the highest-risk people in all countries': The week in quotes

So when we start distributing vaccines, when we say ‘health workers are a priority’, does that mean only some health workers? Or is that all health workers? We have some questions to ask ourselves over the holiday period.

And when we talk about older and more vulnerable people, does that mean older and more vulnerable people in developed countries or is that older and more vulnerable people everywhere?

Our deal, the deal we put to the world, was ‘some people in all countries’, and those ‘some people’ are the ones at the highest risk and the highest vulnerability, and the highest risk of dying. And we have to make good on that, or we will not be the world that we want to become.

The World Health Organisation’s Dr Mike Ryan’s profound reply to whether the Covid-19 vaccine should be distributed to some or all healthcare workers first.

The clock is no longer ticking… Today is a day of relief, but tinged with some sadness, as we compare what came before with what lies ahead.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s statement on Christmas Eve, after it was finally confirmed that a post-Brexit trade deal had been struck between the EU and UK.

So yes, Boris will be seen as the man that finished the job, perhaps not perfectly, but yes, he’s done what he said he’d do on the big picture. I suspect on the detail, such as we’ll be back in charge of our fisheries, history will judge some of those aspects a little more harshly. But on the big stuff the war is over… Now we’re out, and arguably with a treaty that’s a bit closer to a partnership agreement. It’s not perfect, but goodness me, it’s still progress.

A less profound quote from Nigel Farage, ardent Brexiteer, giving his reaction to the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal.

Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

I’m not confident that [the current Covid restrictions] alone are sufficient, particularly given where we’re starting from, given that we’re starting from a reproduction number that’s certainly 1.6 and could be as high as 1.8. It’s hard to see how that array of measures would bring reproduction number down below 1.

On Wednesday NPHET’s Professor Philip Nolan said that he did not think the restrictions the government has introduced – such as advising against inter-county travel from today – is enough to bring the R number below one.

Since the ‘R number’ denotes the number of people who are infected by one confirmed case, this could mean cases will still increase under the current restrictions. Cabinet is to meet to discuss the latest epidemiological situation on Tuesday, 29 December.

After a truly horrible year, the arrival of vaccines today represent a bright new dawn of hope. Vaccination is a gateway of opportunity for Irish people to protect themselves against this awful virus.

The initial delivery (equal across all EU 27) is now in place at -71 deg C. pic.twitter.com/3i6C4T2u13 — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) December 26, 2020

Professor Brian McCraith, chair of the Covid-19 vaccination taskforce, on the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Ireland.

Source: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland!

Three generations of my family have known Fungie – my father, my brother and me, and my children. Thirty seven years.

It was a privilege to have had him in Dingle. He was a comfort and joy to everyone.

Mary O’Neill, owner of Dingle Boat Tours, on the heartbreaking disappearance of Fungie.