Three people due in court over missing Belfast boys who were found on Tuesday

TWO WOMEN AND a man are due in court in relation to two children who went missing, and were found on Tuesday.

The two women, aged in their 50s and 30s, and one man, aged in his 40s, are due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Yesterday, Gardaí confirmed that two missing brothers, originally from the North, had been found safe and well in Tipperary.

The two boys, five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and eight-year-old Fabricio Hovarth, were last seen on Friday evening.

The PSNI had issued an international appeal for information on their whereabouts as they were concerned for their safety.

Gardaí became involved when detectives in the North developed intelligence that they were in Tipperary.

On Tuesday afternoon, they were found safe and well by gardaí and have since returned to Northern Ireland.

Three people were subsequently arrested under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for alleged child abduction, and were questioned by Gardaí in Tipperary.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor. Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts.