What to know about road closures and leaving extra time to get to the airport during Biden's visit

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden touched down in Belfast last night to kick off his trip to Ireland this week.
He will be in Belfast today, before travelling down to the Republic where he will visit Louth, Dublin and Mayo in the coming days.
Traffic restrictions will be in place to facilitate the visit, which will come as a headache to many commuters.
In addition, Biden will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport at various times over the course of the four-day visit.
The gardaí have said that normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however it is advised that members of the public travelling to the airport should allow additional time to get to the airport due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late Wednesday and early Friday.
Biden will arrive at Ireland West Airport on Friday afternoon.
Normal operations will continue at Ireland West Airport also, but again, those travelling to the airport should give themselves more time.
There will also be significant disruption with road closures this week.
In general, gardaí said traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required, but the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of the 12 – 15 April.
The following traffic management measures are in place in Dublin:
The Office of Public Works (OPW), which operates the park, confirmed over the weekend that all gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during the 24-hour period.
Access will be provided to essential park staff, with arrangements to be confirmed in the coming days.
“All roads and gates will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so,” the OPW said in a statement.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
There will also be further local road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions in Louth, Dublin and Mayo, and these details will be published in the coming days.
Louth County Council has confirmed that Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk is the location for the walkabout by Biden this afternoon.
People are being asked to be in place in Clanbrassil Street no later than 5.30pm.
Those that know they will be in areas where the US president is due to visit should plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays, said the gardaí.
An Garda Síochána said it continues to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.
