THE REPUBLICAN-LED US Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trump’s mammoth domestic policy bill today by the narrowest of margins, despite misgivings over delivering deep welfare cuts and another $3 trillion in national debt.

Republican leaders had struggled to amass support during a record 24-hour “vote-a-rama” amendment session on the Senate floor, as Democrats offered dozens of challenges to the most divisive aspects of the package.

The bill had been named the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ – but Senate Democrats leader Chuck Schumer invoked budget rules to delete the title of the bill on the floor this morning.

NEWS: I just got the name struck off this bill with a move on the floor of the Senate.



It is no longer named “One Big Beautiful Bill.”



The bill is a BIG, UGLY BETRAYAL of the American people by the Republicans.



And the American people will remember it. pic.twitter.com/KN7bexIJNa — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 1, 2025

Despite the name being struck off, the bill lives on – if not in legislative text.

Senate Republican leader John Thune was able to turn around two moderates considering siding with Democrats, to deliver a 50-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance narrowly breaking the tie.

Three Republican senators voted against the bill along with the Democrats.

The sprawling text now heads to the US House of Representatives, where it faces unified Democratic opposition and multiple Republicans balking at slashed health care and food aid programs for poor Americans.

The bill has four major pillars: renewing Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, implementing new tax cuts, spending billions on a border wall, US Customs and Border Protection, and the military, and increasing the debt ceiling.

The bill itself is a mixed bag in terms of policy, and could also affect clean energy programs, student loans, and food assistance, but perhaps the most consequential changes will be to Medicaid.

Trump’s bill proposes a $4.5 trillion extension of his first term tax cuts, contentiously offset with $1.2 trillion in savings mainly targeting the Medicaid health insurance program that will strip coverage from an estimated 12 million low-income and disabled Americans.

It also rolls back billions of dollars in green energy tax credits while providing a $350 billion infusion for border security and Trump’s mass migrant deportation program.

The president made clear that the goal remains to get the bill through the House in the coming days and sign it into law by Friday’s 4 July Independence Day holiday, although he acknowledged that the self-imposed deadline could slip.

“It’s going to get in, it’s going to pass, and we’re going to be very happy,” he told reporters as arrived in Florida to view new migrant detention facilities.

‘Bad legislation’

Polls show the bill is among the most unpopular ever considered across multiple demographic, age and income groups, and Democrats hope to leverage public anger ahead of the 2026 midterm elections when they aim to retake the House.

Backed by extensive independent analysis, they say the bill’s tax cuts would disproportionately benefit the wealthy at the expense of social safety net programs for the poorest Americans.

“It’s bad legislation,” Arizona Senator Mark Kelly told MSNBC.

“If this passes, this is a political gift for Democrats.”

A handful of senators in the Republican majority had also threatened to flip sides over the bill, echoing Democratic concerns that the bill would add more than $3.3 trillion to the nation’s already yawning budget deficits over a decade.

The most high-profile opposition has come from outside Congress, however, in the shape of tech billionaire and estranged former Trump aide Elon Musk, who balked at the bill’s debt implications and stripping of clean energy subsidies.

In a dramatic reignition of his feud with Trump, Musk vowed to launch a new political party to challenge lawmakers who campaigned on reduced federal spending only to vote for the bill.

Musk – whose businesses include rocket company and government contractor SpaceX, which has about $22 billion in federal contracts – has been campaigning against the bill since quitting as a Trump advisor in May.

A furious Trump said he would consider deporting Musk and ending federal funds for his companies.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump posted in a retort on social media, “and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Focus on House

Although the House of Representatives has already passed their own version of the bill, it will have to come back to the lower chamber for a final rubber stamp before it reaches Trump’s desk.

House Republicans were watching anxiously from the sidelines to see if their Senate colleagues would adopt changes that would be hard for Speaker Mike Johnson to sell to his lawmakers.

Fiscal hawks in the lower chamber are furious at what they say is $651 billion of extra deficit spending in the Senate’s tweaks.

A House vote could come as early as Wednesday but even with full attendance, House Republicans can only afford to lose three votes.

“We’re going to pass this bill one way or the other,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol on Monday.

With reporting from Andrew Walsh