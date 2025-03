SINGER ELTON JOHN has advised new musicians to play in pubs instead of seeking instant fame on TV shows like The X Factor.

The 77-year-old told Rolling Stone UK that aspiring musicians should concentrate on developing their skills through live performances.

“That experience stood me in great stead for when I became Elton John because I had backbone. And backbone is so important, because the worst thing that can happen to you in the industry are things like X Factor and instant fame on television where you have no experience of playing live,” the musician said.

“You get put on stage, you go, and you can’t do it. That’s the worst thing. American Idol — just the worst. Take risks. Go and play in a pub.”

