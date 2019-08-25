Two men arrested after recent 'deliberate attempts' to kill PSNI officers

A police road block close to the scene where an explosive device was detonated at Wattle Bridge in Co Fermanagh.

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested two men after two separate attempts to murder police officers in July and August.

On 26 July, PSNI officers were called to the Tullygally Road in Craigavon, Co Armagh at around midnight after reports of a loud bang.

Responding crews located a viable device which the PSNI believed was an “attempt by dissident republicans to murder police officers”.

On 19 August, an explosion happened near to the Cavan to Clones road – a route which crosses the border between the Republic and the North multiple times. Police believe this was also a deliberate attempt to murder officers.

The PSNI said today that the two men – aged 35 and 39 – were arrested under the Terrorism Act this morning in relation to the two incidents.

Both men were arrested following searches in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas as part of ongoing investigations.

The two men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Earlier this week, An Garda Síochána and the PSNI said they had established a list of people they believe could have carried out the bomb attack in Co Fermanagh.

The Fermanagh incident was the fifth dissident attack so far this year. There was just one attack during the same period last year.

The bombers in Fermanagh are likely members of the Continuity IRA or the so-called New IRA, the PSNI believe. Despite both groups only having a handful of members, officers in the North believe they have the capacity to inflict serious harm to police and members of the public.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into the discovery of a bomb underneath a police officer’s car in Belfast two months ago.

The viable explosive device was found underneath a serving police officer’s car on the grounds of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on 1 June.