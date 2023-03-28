Two men arrested over robbery of fast food restaurants at knifepoint in Kildare

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following the armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Newbridge last night.
At approximately 8.30pm, Gardaí were made aware of an incident where two men entered a fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demanding cash.
A short time later, Gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at another fast food outlet on Charlotte Street. Upon arrival, Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s.
Both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.
Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site