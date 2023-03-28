Advertisement

Tuesday 28 March 2023
# Newbridge
Two men arrested over robbery of fast food restaurants at knifepoint in Kildare
Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s, on Charlotte Street in Newbridge during the second robbery.
31 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following the armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Newbridge last night.

At approximately 8.30pm, Gardaí were made aware of an incident where two men entered a fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demanding cash.

A short time later, Gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at another fast food outlet on Charlotte Street. Upon arrival, Gardaí arrested two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s.

Both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
