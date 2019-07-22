Two men arrested after estimated €117,600 worth of heroin and cannabis seized

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized heroin worth an estimated €115,600 and cannabis worth an estimated €2,000 in Dublin.

A premises was searched in the in Ashwood Park, Clondalkin today as a result of an investigation by the Clondalkin Drugs Unit into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered heroin (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €115,600 and cannabis (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €2,000.

Two men were arrested at the scene in connection with this investigation.

They are currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.