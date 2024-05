TWO MEN HAVE been charged after drugs worth €590,000 and a firearm were seized in Tallaght.

Gardaí recovered cocaine worth €50,000 and arrested two men during an operation in the Maplewood area of Tallaght shortly after 10am yesterday.

A residence in Dublin 24 was searched as part of a follow-up operation. During the course of this search, further quantities of cocaine worth €420,000 were discovered, along with crystal meth worth €120,000 and a firearm.

The drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

The operation was led by the Serious Crime Unit and supported by uniformed Gardaí and Community Policing Units based at Tallaght Station.

Both men were detained at a garda station in the Dublin region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged and released from Garda custody. They will appear before Tallaght District Court later this month

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The firearm seized in Tallaght. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Separately, a man has been arrested after drugs worth over €180,000 were seized at a residence in Carbury, Co Kildare.

A planned search was conducted by gardaí from the Kildare North Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Leixlip Detective Unit and the Garda Dog Unit yesterday.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting individuals involved in the distribution of cocaine in the north Kildare and mid/west areas.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered 2.3 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of €186,600. A press machine for the preparation of cocaine was also seized during the operation.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at a garda station in North Kildare under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

All seized items are undergoing analysis by FSI and investigations into the matter are ongoing.