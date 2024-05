TWO PEOPLE HAVE been rescued after the engine of their boat failed off the east coast.

The RNLI arrived at the scene at 5.30pm and towed the vessel back to Ballycotton. Moderate winds and clear visibility made for a straightforward rescue mission.

A secure tow line was established and the seven metre boat was brought alongside to Ballycotton pier by 7pm.

Commenting on his first callout as Coxswain for Ballycotton RNLI, Eolan Breathnach said: ‘Thankfully conditions were very good and the boat was located not far from the harbour, both people were wearing lifejackets and had called for help as soon as they encountered engine difficulties.

“We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong.”

This was also a first shout for volunteer James Patton, who was joined by fellow crew members Adam Hussey, Adrian Erangey, Síle Scanlon, Stephen Sloane and Ronan Lynch. Following the callout the lifeboat was washed down and refuelled ready for service.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, diall 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.