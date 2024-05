TWO WOMEN IN their 40s and a man in his 30s have been arrested in connection to a fatal assault that occurred at an apartment in Dublin in January of this year.

At around 3am on 7 January, a man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries at an apartment in Lucan.

The man was later pronounced dead at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

While the man was discovered at 3am on 7 January, the fatal assault is understood to have occurred sometime between Saturday 6 January and the early hours of Sunday 7 January.

The two woman and a man who were arrested today as part of the investigation into this fatal assault are currently being detained at a number of Garda Stations in the Dublin region.

This investigation is continuing from an Incident Room at Crumlin Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer, and a Garda Family Liaison Officer continues to keep the deceased’s family informed of developments.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.