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From The 42Sports listings

Ulster v Munster, Premier League return, and Singapore Grand Prix

Find out what sport is on this weekend with Gavan Casey from The 42
12.46pm, 8 Oct 2026
15

Journal Media Studio / YouTube

THE FIRST INTERPROVINCIAL clash of the season takes place in Belfast on Saturday evening, as Ulster host Munster live on Premier Sports 1. The Premier League returns with some big clashes: Arsenal face Leeds on Saturday afternoon, live on TNT Sports, while Sky Sports will have Manchester United versus Tottenham on Saturday evening and Liverpool versus Manchester City late on Sunday afternoon. The Singapore Grand Prix begins late on Sunday morning on Sky Sports F1, while, next Tuesday evening, the Ireland women’s national football team will face Kazakhstan in the second leg of their World Cup first-round play-off, live on RTÉ.

Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

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