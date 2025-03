ALONGSIDE DECLARING THAT “America is back”, Donald Trump last night made a series of grabby claims and commitments, in his first address to Congress since returning to power

Almost every line got loud applause from Republican Party members, including on two occasions when Trump singled out SpaceX and Tesla tycoon Musk, who stood up to salute Congress.

But protests also began within minutes, with Democratic legislators registering their dissent with stone faces, placards calling out “lies” and one member’s ejection.

Here are five stand-out quotes from the record 99-minute speech.

1. Getting Greenland ‘one way or the other’

Trump urged Greenland to choose to join the United States but vowed to take the Danish-ruled island “one way or the other” – whatever the locals decide.

One week before general elections in Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark with an independence movement, Trump said he had a message for the “incredible people” of the sparsely populated but mineral-rich and strategically-placed island.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America,” Trump said.

“We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before.”

China and Russia have been stepping up activity in the Arctic as climate change opens further sea routes.

2. ‘A little disturbance’ from tariffs

The US economy is set to experience some “disturbance” from tariffs, Trump said, after he imposed sweeping levies on Mexico, Canada and China.

He previously said the hikes on the three countries were to do with illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

This drew a sharp rebuke from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and retaliatory levies. China responded too with countermeasures, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum similarly promised pushback.

“Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs. They’re about protecting the soul of our country,” Trump told Congress.

“There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much,” he added.

3. ‘Wage war’

After enumerating a series of murders committed by migrants, Trump got big applause when he vowed to “wage war” on Mexican drug cartels.

4. Ukraine ‘ready to sign’ minerals deal?

Trump said that Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and the finalisation of a US minerals deal, days after the pair’s explosive White House meeting.

In his address to Congress, Trump read aloud from a letter he said he recently received from Zelenskyy, which matched the social media statement.

“The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.’”

5. ‘Taking back’ the Panama canal

Trump said the US had started to take back the Panama Canal after a deal by a Hong Kong firm to sell ports to a US-led consortium.

It was another expression of his expansionist vision of the United States.

“To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it,” he told Congress. “We’re taking it back.”

With reporting by AFP