Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 27 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
# Waste Away
The Explainer x Noteworthy: What happens to your soft plastic recycling?
Alice Chambers of Noteworthy and Mindy O’Brien of environmental charity VOICE tell Susan Daly about Ireland’s recycling system.
354
0
1 hour ago

Noteworthy - with design for WASTE AWAY - A pile of rubbish.

“THE HARDEST PART is sorting.”

This is how one industry expert described the challenges presented by soft plastic recycling in the latest in-depth series by investigative platform Noteworthy.

In our WASTE AWAY investigation, investigative reporter Alice Chambers took a deep dive into what has happened since September 2021 when Ireland changed the guidelines to allow soft plastic packaging into our recycling bins.

We found that approximately 9,000 tonnes more soft plastic will have been recycled in 2022, with a new plant in Limerick adding new technological improvements. However, in recent years much of our plastic was burned as a fuel replacement, with almost none of it recycled in Ireland. 

This week, in an episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with reporter Chambers and Mindy O’Brien, chief executive of environmental charity VOICE, about soft plastic recycling.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

RELATED READ

This episode was put together by Susan Daly, Alice Chambers and producer Laura Byrne.

Author
Laura Byrne
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie
@LauraByrneStory
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     