A WATERFORD MAN has died while on holiday with friends and family in Magaluf, on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Michael Grant, aged 45 and from Waterford city, is said to have “died suddenly” while on holiday, according to his funeral notice.

The father-of-four died in the early hours of Monday morning and was involved in local GAA and soccer clubs.

He was a member and head youth coach at St Joseph’s AFC in Waterford, and the club described Michael’s passing as “devastating” and remarked that he was a “beloved friend”.

“Michael was an integral part of our community, and his absence will be profoundly felt,” said St Joseph’s AFC.

“He was not just a coach but a mentor and a friend to all the children and adult members at St Joseph’s.

Advertisement

“His dedication, passion, and love for the kids were evident in everything he did.

“He cherished every one of them, and his impact was immeasurable.”

Elsewhere, Johnville Football Club in Waterford described Michael as a “popular figure in the county” and added that his loss will be “felt deeply in the local football and GAA scene”.

“But that loss will pale in significance to the loss his family and close friends will be feeling and all our thoughts are with them,” added the statement.

Meanwhile, FAI Waterford described Michael as a “brilliant family man with a great passion for helping young kids enjoy the beautiful game”.

“He was instrumental in establishing St Joseph’s back into kid’s football after many years without underage teams,” said FAI Waterford in a statement.

“Always very friendly with a big smile on his face, he always had different ideas and was looking for ways to help the club.

“A massive loss for his family and his club.”