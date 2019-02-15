This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spring is here: It's going to be a bright, warm weekend

Some drizzle and cloud is to be expected, though.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:40 AM
26 minutes ago 1,812 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/kraichgaufoto
Image: Shutterstock/kraichgaufoto

TODAY IS GOING to be warm and bright for most of the day, with patches of cloud and light rain in places.

According to Met Éireann, the brightest weather will be in the east this morning, but cloudy conditions in the west will move to the east throughout the course of the afternoon.

Later this afternoon, light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and will spread eastwards this evening. It’s also going to be very mild, with highest temperatures between 11 and 15 degrees.

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of patchy rain, drizzle and mist, but it will become dry in most places overnight; although a few showers will appear along the west and northwest.

Saturday morning will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells, becoming cloudier in the afternoon with a little showery rain developing along the south and southeast.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 12 degrees.

Saturday night will be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy. Many areas will be dry apart from a little drizzle – but rain will develop in the west overnight.

Sunday morning will be wet for a time in all areas as rain spreads eastwards across the country. Sunny spells and showers will follow for the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

