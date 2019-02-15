Spring is here: It's going to be a bright, warm weekend

TODAY IS GOING to be warm and bright for most of the day, with patches of cloud and light rain in places.

According to Met Éireann, the brightest weather will be in the east this morning, but cloudy conditions in the west will move to the east throughout the course of the afternoon.

Later this afternoon, light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and will spread eastwards this evening. It’s also going to be very mild, with highest temperatures between 11 and 15 degrees.

Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of patchy rain, drizzle and mist, but it will become dry in most places overnight; although a few showers will appear along the west and northwest.

Saturday morning will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells, becoming cloudier in the afternoon with a little showery rain developing along the south and southeast.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 12 degrees.

Saturday night will be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy. Many areas will be dry apart from a little drizzle – but rain will develop in the west overnight.

Sunday morning will be wet for a time in all areas as rain spreads eastwards across the country. Sunny spells and showers will follow for the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.