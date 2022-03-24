#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Sunny spell set to last into the weekend with highs of 18 degrees

By Press Association Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 6,331 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5720440
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE SUNNY SPELL of weather being enjoyed across the country is set to continue into the weekend.

Irish people have been enjoying high temperatures in recent days, climbing to 18.5 degrees in Phoenix Park in Dublin yesterday – the highest temperature recorded all year.

A temperature of 18.1 degrees was also recorded in Athenry in Co Galway.

Sunny weather 005 People enjoying the sun in Stephen's Green in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell

The national forecaster is predicting high temperatures tomorrow again. It will be largely dry, but the odd shower may break out in parts of Leinster and Ulster.

There’s also a slight chance that a little bit of sea fog may encroach onto some coastal parts at times. Temperatures will reach highs of 14 to 18 degrees, but it may be a little lower in coastal parts of the east and north.

Saturday is set to be a dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday will see mist and fog clear from most areas in the morning, but it may persist along parts of the north and east coast. 

2.66028708 Paddle boarders enjoy the good weather at Sandycove in Dublin today. Source: PA

It will be dry with sunny spells and light east to southeast or variable winds, with temperatures climbing to 17 degrees.

Met Éireann says that the good weather will be here to stay until Monday at least, giving people the chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.

Today in south Dublin, people took turns jumping off the rocks at the Forty foot, while parks have been full of people making the most of the spring sunshine.

Press Association

