How many people voted the Hail Mary as Ireland's favourite prayer? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

40: The ranking of Dublin’s Stoneybatter neighbourhood in the top 50 in the world, according to Time Out magazine.

€1 million: The estimated value of illegal cigarettes seized by Revenue at Dublin Port from shipments that arrived from China.



61: The percentage of the vote that the Hail Mary received to named Ireland’s favourite prayer.

2,961: The number of Leaving Certificate exam results that were upgraded after students successfully had their papers rechecked during this year’s appeal process.

30: The number of years that Fair City has been on our screens, with the showing celebrating its milestone birthday earlier this week.

10%: The increase in both home and residential care that it would take to drastically reduce pressure on bed availability in Irish hospitals, according to a new report.

€7,000: The cash prize won by an Irish teenager who shared the top prize at the EU Contest for Young Scientists for his project that could help develop the next generation of computers.

750,000: The number of social welfare claims that the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said it will review this year as part of its new anti-fraud strategy.

55%: The increase in the number of people being referred to Ireland’s only GHB-detoxification clinic.