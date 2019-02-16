How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

78,000: The number of slides left in the CervicalCheck smear backlog, the HSE revealed at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health this week.

€500,000: The estimated street value of the counterfeit clothing seized by gardaí in Co Louth.

9: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in January.

246: The number of hours that Dublin drivers spent in traffic in 2018, ranking Dublin’s traffic congestion as among the worst in Europe.

€1.6 million: The amount of money the Government has paid a private contractor to source emergency accommodation for asylum seekers since September 2018.

£105,000: The amount of money that two women in Northern Ireland were duped out of in an online romance scam.

27,762: The number of people in Dublin either looking for a house or looking to move, according to the housing allocation report for January 2019.

4: The number of categories at this year’s Academy Awards that will be presented during commercial breaks.

3,438: The number of cases in the past three months where prisoners were forced to sleep on the floor in Irish jails.

4: The number of slimming tea and coffee products that the FSAI has recalled over ‘unauthorised’ health claims.

90: The percentage of gambling addicts treated by HSE who are young men.