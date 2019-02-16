This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of slimming tea and coffee products that the FSAI has recalled.

By Adam Daly Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:00 PM
37 minutes ago 4,035 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4492171
Image: Shutterstock/FocalPoint
Image: Shutterstock/FocalPoint

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

78,000: The number of slides left in the CervicalCheck smear backlog, the HSE revealed at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health this week. 

€500,000: The estimated street value of the counterfeit clothing seized by gardaí in Co Louth. 

9: The number of food businesses that were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in January.

246: The number of hours that  Dublin drivers spent in traffic in 2018, ranking Dublin’s traffic congestion as among the worst in Europe.

€1.6 million: The amount of money the Government has paid a private contractor to source emergency accommodation for asylum seekers since September 2018. 

£105,000: The amount of money that two women in Northern Ireland were duped out of in an online romance scam. 

27,762: The number of people in Dublin either looking for a house or looking to move, according to the housing allocation report for January 2019. 

4: The number of categories at this year’s Academy Awards that will be presented during commercial breaks. 

3,438: The number of cases in the past three months where prisoners were forced to sleep on the floor in Irish jails.

4: The number of slimming tea and coffee products that the FSAI has recalled over ‘unauthorised’ health claims.

90: The percentage of gambling addicts treated by HSE who are young men.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We love you Mammy': Jedward pay tribute as their mother passes away
    61,396  26
    2
    		Two UCD staff members disciplined after allegations of sexual misconduct
    48,878  30
    3
    		'You murdered my father, so I'm going to kill you': Man jailed for 20 years for attempting to kill GP with crossbow
    46,752  34
    Fora
    1
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    634  0
    2
    		'Totally unmanageable': It's taking months for some businesses to secure foreign worker permits
    134  0
    3
    		How to silence your 'inner lawyer' and voice stronger opinions
    39  0
    The42
    1
    		Seven heaven as Munster smash Southern Kings with impressive bonus-point victory
    28,942  39
    2
    		'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    25,338  29
    3
    		'The biggest crowd in years' - Pats' rousing win over Cork stirs enthusiasm
    23,827  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Late Late Show viewers clearly took Amber Jean Rowan to their hearts last night
    8,670  0
    2
    		Armie Hammer's story on Graham Norton made everyone feel better about their festive fails
    6,645  3
    3
    		Is Aldi's charcoal mudmask a patch on GlamGlow? We put it to the test
    4,538  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    GARDAí
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February
    Gardaí issue appeal to find two men missing from Tallaght since early February
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    DUBLIN
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    Work finally begins to refurbish The Liberties' Peace Park
    'It was many things to many people': This Temple Bar landmark closes today
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    IRELAND
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie