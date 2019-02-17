'I couldn’t look at my grandkids and say I kept my hands in my pockets at a time like this': The week in quotes

Source: Epic

This is where I found myself, where I accepted who I am and where I come from. And I felt loved, I felt accepted and I found my own voice. I began to grow and blossom and not be angry at this world over people giving up on me. This was the chapter where I turned my life around.

Jasmine, who was 11-years-old when she first entered the care system, spoke about the stability a residential care home provided her.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It’s been signed many times before. It’s been signed by other presidents. From 1977 or so, it gave the presidents the power. There’s rarely been a problem. They sign it; nobody cares. I guess they weren’t very exciting. But nobody cares. They sign it for far less important things in some cases.

President of the United States Donald Trump on signing emergency declarations.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

I couldn’t look at my grandkids and say I kept my hands in my pockets at a time like this in Ireland. It’s not as much politics needed, but rather some common sense as such – I’m no expert but I will apply myself to this like I have other projects with great passion and work ethic.

Former UFC fighter Paddy ‘The Hooligan’ Holohan announced that he’s entering politics.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I wondered had I turned into Rip Van Winkle, who fell asleep for 20 years and woke up to find out that everything had changed.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern on Brexit, and the dangers it posed to the Northern Ireland peace process.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

He was up to no good.

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring on a suspected burglar he helped apprehend.

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

As I said at the Committee on Health last week, I should have answered it more fully as it would never be my intention to mislead Dáil Éireann. I should have added further detail to inform that a process was ongoing to finalise costs and that updated costs would be known when that process concluded. I sincerely apologise to the House for not doing this…

Minister for Health Simon Harris faced continued questioning over the budget for the new National Childrens Hospital.

Source: PA Images

Don’t use it as an insult.

England cricket captain Joe Root was overheard saying this in an on-field exchange – he suggested that West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel ‘might regret’ his choice of words during their side’s third Test in St Lucia.