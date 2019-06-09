This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'This story reveals an insensitivity at the heart of the State': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
Yes I’m a republican, I’m a united Irelander, but I am a left-wing activist and what I would love – the lessons from this – is that the left, if we can just get some sort of co-ordination, even just around voting strategically, we can maximise the number of elected reps the left returns, as opposed to actually handing seats over to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil because we’re fighting with each other.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan, who lost her seat as MEP in last month’s European elections, called for left-wing parties to work together against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

I think it will all work out very well. Also for you with your wall, your border.

US President Donald Trump on the future of the Northern Irish border.

Violent crime in London Source: PA Images

He is a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.

Trump wasn’t so positive about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (above).

TDs return to the Dail Source: PA Images

They are, if you like, the classic rural political machine [...] where nobody dies without a Healy Rae send-off or perhaps nobody is born without a Healy Rae arrival.

Columnist and former Irish Independent editor Gerry O’Regan on the success of Healy Rae clan.

sylva-2

The story reveals an insensitivity at the heart of the State in its dealings with people in Direct Provision.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan on the death of Sylva Tukula, who was buried by the State without informing anyone who knew her personally.

90423692_90423692 Source: Sam Boal

I think in general students live more anxiously. They’re anxious in ways they wouldn’t have been 20 years ago.

Ann Piggott, the Vice-President of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland, on the stress faced by students sitting the Leaving Certificate.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

To be at the pinnacle of my sport is absolutely phenomenal. This is what I’ve dreamed of.

The new undisputed lightweight world champion, Bray’s Katie Taylor.

