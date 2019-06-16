This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity - time': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
8 minutes ago 430 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682884
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

Source: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

The breathing problems started almost immediately and they were told they weren’t sick, they were crazy. And then, as the illnesses got worse, and things became more apparent, “​W​ell​,​ okay, you’re sick​,​ but it’s not from the pile”. And then when the science became irrefutable, “​O​kay, it’s the pile, but this is a New York issue. I don’t know if we have the money. And I’m sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic. But I’m angry, and you should be too, and they’re all angry as well and they have every justification to be that way. There is not a person here, there is not an empty chair on that stage that didn’t tweet out “Never Forget the heroes of 9/11. Never forget their bravery. Never forget what they did, what they gave to this country.” Well, here they are. And where are they? And it would be one thing if their callous indifference and rank hypocrisy were benign, but it’s not. Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity: time. It’s the one thing they’re running out of.

An emotional Jon Stewart scolded a US Congress committee for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

File Photo Philomena Lynott has Died. End. Source: RollingNews.ie

She was indeed a remarkable person. She was hugely determined and courageous – and absolutely committed to the campaign to ensure that Philip’s memory was kept alive and his legacy celebrated.

Hot Press editor Niall Stokes paid tribute to Philomena Lynott, mother of Phil Lynott, who passed away this week.

Source: ABC News/YouTube

It’s a 747, but you know, it’s a much bigger plane. It’s a much bigger wingspan. Bigger wingspan. It’s a much bigger wingspan.

US President Donald Trump describing his new plane.

Britain Politics Source: PA Images

If I use phrases and language that cause offence, I’m sorry for causing offence but I will continue to speak as directly I can.

MP Boris Johnson – and front-runner to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist party – on whether he regretted some of his more controversial views.

pbp 688_90565758 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I find it insulting to the movement out there, to the thousands of children who went on strike and to the movement out there who daily are mobilising and organising to try and get this government to do something meaningful in terms of dealing with the global corporations who inflict the greatest damage on the planet.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith hit out at the government for opposing the party’s Climate Emergency Bill.

Good Friday Agreement Source: PA Images

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney knew from an early stage that the border was sensitive but they viewed that not as a delicate matter where consensus was needed but rather as a bargaining chip which could be used by Brussels,” Donaldson said. At a time when cool heads were needed in Brussels, Leo Varadkar was photocopying articles from the Irish Times about a 1972 Provisional IRA bombing of a customs post.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson accused the Irish government of “driving us all” towards a no-deal Brexit.

Exams in a southside Dublin school were disrupted by a rogue pigeon.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie