'Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity - time': The week in quotes

The breathing problems started almost immediately and they were told they weren’t sick, they were crazy. And then, as the illnesses got worse, and things became more apparent, “​W​ell​,​ okay, you’re sick​,​ but it’s not from the pile”. And then when the science became irrefutable, “​O​kay, it’s the pile, but this is a New York issue. I don’t know if we have the money. And I’m sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic. But I’m angry, and you should be too, and they’re all angry as well and they have every justification to be that way. There is not a person here, there is not an empty chair on that stage that didn’t tweet out “Never Forget the heroes of 9/11. Never forget their bravery. Never forget what they did, what they gave to this country.” Well, here they are. And where are they? And it would be one thing if their callous indifference and rank hypocrisy were benign, but it’s not. Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity: time. It’s the one thing they’re running out of.

An emotional Jon Stewart scolded a US Congress committee for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

Source: RollingNews.ie

She was indeed a remarkable person. She was hugely determined and courageous – and absolutely committed to the campaign to ensure that Philip’s memory was kept alive and his legacy celebrated.

Hot Press editor Niall Stokes paid tribute to Philomena Lynott, mother of Phil Lynott, who passed away this week.

It’s a 747, but you know, it’s a much bigger plane. It’s a much bigger wingspan. Bigger wingspan. It’s a much bigger wingspan.

US President Donald Trump describing his new plane.

Source: PA Images

If I use phrases and language that cause offence, I’m sorry for causing offence but I will continue to speak as directly I can.

MP Boris Johnson – and front-runner to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist party – on whether he regretted some of his more controversial views.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I find it insulting to the movement out there, to the thousands of children who went on strike and to the movement out there who daily are mobilising and organising to try and get this government to do something meaningful in terms of dealing with the global corporations who inflict the greatest damage on the planet.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith hit out at the government for opposing the party’s Climate Emergency Bill.

Source: PA Images

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney knew from an early stage that the border was sensitive but they viewed that not as a delicate matter where consensus was needed but rather as a bargaining chip which could be used by Brussels,” Donaldson said. At a time when cool heads were needed in Brussels, Leo Varadkar was photocopying articles from the Irish Times about a 1972 Provisional IRA bombing of a customs post.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson accused the Irish government of “driving us all” towards a no-deal Brexit.

Junior Cert Notice



If the pigeon remains in the exam hall tomorrow, the German exam will be moved to the study.



The candidates today whose RE papers were deposited upon by the pigeon, will not lose marks for poor presentation. — St Mary's College 🇸🇴 (@StMarysCSSp) June 13, 2019 Source: St Mary's College 🇸🇴 /Twitter

Exams in a southside Dublin school were disrupted by a rogue pigeon.