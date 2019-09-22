This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Darkening your face is always unacceptable - I should never have done it': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4816018
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

rugby-union-rugby-world-cup-2015-quarter-final-ireland-v-argentina-millennium-stadium Source: PA Images

A journalist knocking on my parents door and telling my parents that I’m living with HIV, or as they say ‘I have HIV or Aids’, because they’re so uneducated about the subject. Imagine the position that puts me in. They took that right away from me.

Former Wales international Gareth Thomas says a journalist told his parents about his HIV status before he had a chance to discuss it with them.

canada-trudeau-brownface-photo Source: PA Images

I recognise that it is something absolutely unacceptable to do. Darkening your face, regardless of the context or the circumstances, is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then and I never should have done it.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing brownface makeup at a party 18 years ago.

lunney Source: Quinn Holdings

This type of intimidation is despicable and needs to be eradicated from our society.

Minister Heather Humphreys, the Fine Gael TD for Cavan-Monaghan, on the abduction and beating of businessman Kevin Lunney (above), the director and chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

climate-activist-greta-thunberg-visits-capitol-hil Source: PA Images

I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists. I want you to then unite behind the science — and then I want you to take real action.

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg appeared before a joint hearing of two US Congress committees.

PUBLIC SERVICES CARD 90426583_90521821

It is of critical importance that an arrangement of this scale and importance is established on a proper legal footing… and that it operates in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with core data protection principles.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner’s warning to government over the Public Services Card.

belgium-eu-heads-of-governments-meet-in-brussels Source: PA Images

I told Boris Johnson that I have no emotional attachment to the backstop, but I made clear that I do have an intimate commitment to its objective.

European Commission president Jean Claude Junker spelled out his position on the backstop to Sky News.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

