'Darkening your face is always unacceptable - I should never have done it': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

A journalist knocking on my parents door and telling my parents that I’m living with HIV, or as they say ‘I have HIV or Aids’, because they’re so uneducated about the subject. Imagine the position that puts me in. They took that right away from me.

Former Wales international Gareth Thomas says a journalist told his parents about his HIV status before he had a chance to discuss it with them.

Source: PA Images

I recognise that it is something absolutely unacceptable to do. Darkening your face, regardless of the context or the circumstances, is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then and I never should have done it.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for wearing brownface makeup at a party 18 years ago.

Source: Quinn Holdings

This type of intimidation is despicable and needs to be eradicated from our society.

Minister Heather Humphreys, the Fine Gael TD for Cavan-Monaghan, on the abduction and beating of businessman Kevin Lunney (above), the director and chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Source: PA Images

I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists. I want you to then unite behind the science — and then I want you to take real action.

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg appeared before a joint hearing of two US Congress committees.

It is of critical importance that an arrangement of this scale and importance is established on a proper legal footing… and that it operates in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with core data protection principles.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner’s warning to government over the Public Services Card.

Source: PA Images

I told Boris Johnson that I have no emotional attachment to the backstop, but I made clear that I do have an intimate commitment to its objective.

European Commission president Jean Claude Junker spelled out his position on the backstop to Sky News.