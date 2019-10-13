‘You really don’t give a f**k’: The week in quotes

The UK has still not come forward with a workable, realistic proposal. But I have received promising signals from Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar that a deal is possible. Even the slightest chance must be used. A no deal #Brexit will never be the choice of the EU. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 11, 2019 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

President of the European Council Donald Tusk on the state of Brexit negotiations.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I am trying to understand what happened here. We didn’t respond to the Deputy, so far as I’m aware, and that’s because I wasn’t involved here. Whether I should have been is a different issue – but it wasn’t raised with me.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he was not aware of claims that protection money was being paid to criminals to safeguard against anti-social behaviour at construction sites.

Source: PA Images

They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Syrian Kurds, former US allies and now facing a military offensive as the US gave Turkey the green light to launch operations in northern Syria.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

We don’t all need to own a car. Most of our cars are sitting in a car park for 95% of the time.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan drew criticism for these remarks on owning a car in rural Ireland, made on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM.

Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

The closure of the services is a total abandonment of the Christian vision of supporting life. The nuns have decided that the easiest way out is simply to sell whatever vision they espoused. Though the nuns are nominally the governors of the centre at Bessborough, they have effectively been absent from the operation and management of the centre for ten years. Yet the nuns are about to run off with a significant amount of money, leaving none in Ireland to compensate staff or the State for the huge investment that they have made in the family services.

A staff statement after The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary decided to sell a 40-acre estate in Cork which accommodates a range of services for vulnerable families and children.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I notice there are very few here from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. You’re not here; you’re not listening; you don’t care. And to put it bluntly, from the amount of phone calls I’ve got from constituents over the last 24 hours, you just really don’t really give a fuck…

Independent TD Joan Collins gave sharp criticism of the Government over Budget 2020 in the Dáil.

Source: PA Images

Cabinet will set the strategy, not unelected officials. If this is an attempt to do that then it will fail. We are not a cabinet of sock puppets and nodding dog.

An unnamed UK government minister speaking to The Times on their Brexit strategy.