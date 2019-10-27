'So, you won’t take down lies or you will take down lies?': The week in quotes

This bill does begin the process of establishing the freedom so that we can get our full freedom, and I hope I don’t follow the fate of Michael Collins in wanting to see this delivered.

MP and former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson quoted Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins in making an argument for Brexit.

If he hadn’t have been found, he definitely wouldn’t have survived.

Tony Lunney on the vicious attack his brother – Kevin Lunney, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings – suffered last month.

There is a willingness in our community to put up with a few minutes of noise in the knowledge that a life may be saved.

The chairman of the Leo Street and District Residents’ Association, Tony Kelly, on the use of a new helipad at the Mater hospital in Dublin.

So, you won’t take down lies or you will take down lies? I think that’s just a pretty simple yes or no.

Facebook CEO MARK Zuckerberg faced tough questions from US lawmakers – including this line of questioning from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – as he attempted to build support for the company’s online currency.

What we see in Essex is that we have a incredibly serious issue with human trafficking that we need to solve but sharing information on the most vulnerable is not the way to do it.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh defended her decision to vote down an EU resolution aimed at stepping up search and rescue operations for refugees in the Mediterranean.

We are all confused about Brexit, the relationship to Europe and then Ireland’s relationship to the UK versus southern Ireland – and then it’s like, what’s Wales and Scotland? I was a little bit confused but it was all fine. I am living and learning.

Queer Eye presenter Jonathan Van Ness on Brexit.

I would not support it. Unfortunately, I think we would see scenes like out of Love Island. People will use it to their own advantage, this is not the theatre of dreams.

Limerick councillor, Elisa O’Donovan of the Social Democrats, made arguments to the Limerick Leader against the live streaming of council chamber.