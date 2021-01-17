#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Welcome to the Brexit, sir': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

This is a national emergency. It should be treated as such. The public health service was not fit for purpose before the pandemic – it is now under a level of pressure not seen before.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, on the massive pressure facing the health service during Ireland’s third wave of Covid-19.

screenshot-2021-01-15-at-4-41-11-pm

We are so angry, we are scared, we are afraid, we can see our co-workers going down with Covid and becoming very ill.

Nenagh Hospital’s clinical nurse manager Louise Morgan Walsh, was among those who issued an appeal to the Minister for Health, requesting for her and other staff to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The shame was not theirs – it was ours. It was our shame that we did not show them the respect and compassion which we as a country owed them. It remains our shame.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued an apology to survivors of mother and baby homes.

Source: PA Images

I have grave doubts of the wisdom of continuing to urge Boards of Health and Public Assistance to send patients to the special homes so long as no attempt is made to explore the causes of this abnormally high death rate.

A quote from Alice Litster, a public servant who raised repeated concerns on mortality rates in mother and baby homes in the 1940s and 1950s. Her work is detailed in this week’s report.

Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Part of me died the day my son was taken. I became a sad, empty shell of a girl.

A quote from the mother and baby home report.

Source: PA Images

No one wants Northern Ireland to go from a colour TV to black and white.

Ian Wright of the Food and Drink Federation on deliveries to Northern Ireland being possibly limited because of additional checks.

PastedImage-36754

Welcome to the Brexit, sir.

A Dutch border guard to a British lorry driver after confiscating his ham sandwich because you can’t bring meat into the EU.

