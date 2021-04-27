#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 9:24 PM
16 minutes ago 872 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5421922
Image: Valentina Petrova/AP/Shutterstock
Image: Valentina Petrova/AP/Shutterstock

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

  • Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has resigned his Dáíl seat.
  • A man has died following a car crash near Mallow, Cork, this afternoon. The crash happened around 3.25pm this afternoon on the N72. 
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation following the serious assault of a woman that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Dame Street, Dublin 2.
  • Leinster Rugby has been advised that their proposal to have 2,000 fans at the RDS next month cannot proceed while Ireland remains under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.
  • People should be “a little less puritanical” when it comes to criticising those that are enjoying themselves outdoors, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. 
  • More women will die without knowing where their child is buried, unless legislation that would allow the exhumation and reburial of bodies at mother and baby institutions is passed without delay, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.
  • The DUP has insisted questions over Arlene Foster’s future as leader are an internal matter as it responded to reports of a coordinated heave against her.
  • Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries programme will aim to “broaden sympathies without having to abandon loyalties”, the Taoiseach has said.

International

a-rally-in-support-of-jerusalem-demonstrators-in-gaza-palestine-24-apr-2021 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#PALESTINE Human Rights Watch has said that Israel is committing the crime of “apartheid” by seeking to maintain Jewish “domination” over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

#TURKEY Ursula von der Leyen has said that a recent controversy in Turkey where she was denied a chair at top-level talks emphasises the EU’s need to tackle sexism.

#BURKINA FASO The Irish citizen murdered in Burkina Faso was working in anti-poaching operations. 

Parting shot

Today we asked readers have they travelled to a walk-in test centre and the results are in. 

As many as 54% of respondents clicked “No, and I won’t be going to one” while the lowest number was 13% for those who have attended. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

poll Source: The Journal

Thirteen centres are currently operational across ten counties, while other centres have appeared in different locations since they began operating earlier this month.

The centres support the HSE’s Covid-19 testing system by allowing asymptomatic cases to be identified and preventing the virus from spreading in the community unchecked.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie