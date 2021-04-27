Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has resigned his Dáíl seat.

A man has died following a car crash near Mallow, Cork, this afternoon. The crash happened around 3.25pm this afternoon on the N72.

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the serious assault of a woman that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Dame Street, Dublin 2.

Leinster Rugby has been advised that their proposal to have 2,000 fans at the RDS next month cannot proceed while Ireland remains under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

People should be “a little less puritanical” when it comes to criticising those that are enjoying themselves outdoors, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

More women will die without knowing where their child is buried, unless legislation that would allow the exhumation and reburial of bodies at mother and baby institutions is passed without delay, the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.

The DUP has insisted questions over Arlene Foster’s future as leader are an internal matter as it responded to reports of a coordinated heave against her.

Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries programme will aim to “broaden sympathies without having to abandon loyalties”, the Taoiseach has said.

International

#PALESTINE Human Rights Watch has said that Israel is committing the crime of “apartheid” by seeking to maintain Jewish “domination” over Palestinians and its own Arab population, an explosive allegation fiercely denounced by Israel.

#TURKEY Ursula von der Leyen has said that a recent controversy in Turkey where she was denied a chair at top-level talks emphasises the EU’s need to tackle sexism.

#BURKINA FASO The Irish citizen murdered in Burkina Faso was working in anti-poaching operations.

Parting shot

Today we asked readers have they travelled to a walk-in test centre and the results are in.

As many as 54% of respondents clicked “No, and I won’t be going to one” while the lowest number was 13% for those who have attended.

Thirteen centres are currently operational across ten counties, while other centres have appeared in different locations since they began operating earlier this month.

The centres support the HSE’s Covid-19 testing system by allowing asymptomatic cases to be identified and preventing the virus from spreading in the community unchecked.