#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,894 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413179
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

sun 629 People enjoy the sun in St Stephens Green this afternoon Source: Rollingnews.ie

International

duke-of-edinburgh-funeral Prince Philip's coffin is carried into St George's Chapel Source: PA

#BIDEN US President Joe Biden is to rescind Donald Trump’s cap on refugees by next month.

#ISS One US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station.

#PRINCE PHILIP The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in London took place today, with just 30 mourners able to attend the ceremony in St George’s Chapel. 

Parting Shot

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout suffered a series of intense shocks this week, with new recommendations for AstraZeneca vaccines and a pause of Janssen vaccines in Europe.

It isn’t all doom and gloom, however, with over 500,000 additional Pfizer vaccines expected to be delivered within Q2 of 2021.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

How will this change Ireland’s vaccination programme going forward?

To answer that, our reporter Michelle Hennessy, examined the changes the rollout is facing over the weeks and months ahead.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie