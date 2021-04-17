Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- A murder investigation is now underway after a woman in her 2os was found stabbed to death in Finglas this afternoon.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has called for an assessment of whether vaccinating younger people earlier would have an impact on Covid-19 transmission.
- New regulations are being drafted to temporarily remove fees that charge restaurants €125 per outdoor table.
- Exemptions from hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated people have come into effect from today, according to the Health Minister.
- The High Court ruled that a woman in mandatory hotel quarantine is being detained lawfully, after she issued a number of challenges to the system.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has proposed a summer catch-up programme for students to make up for lost learning over the last several months.
- The winner of a €12.7 million Lotto jackpot has contacted the National lottery to collect their prize.
- Gardaí were called to break up a “verbal altercation” between two paramedics within an ambulance en route to tend to a sick child.
International
#BIDEN US President Joe Biden is to rescind Donald Trump’s cap on refugees by next month.
#ISS One US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station.
#PRINCE PHILIP The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in London took place today, with just 30 mourners able to attend the ceremony in St George’s Chapel.
Parting Shot
Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout suffered a series of intense shocks this week, with new recommendations for AstraZeneca vaccines and a pause of Janssen vaccines in Europe.
It isn’t all doom and gloom, however, with over 500,000 additional Pfizer vaccines expected to be delivered within Q2 of 2021.
How will this change Ireland’s vaccination programme going forward?
To answer that, our reporter Michelle Hennessy, examined the changes the rollout is facing over the weeks and months ahead.
