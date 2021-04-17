Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

People enjoy the sun in St Stephens Green this afternoon Source: Rollingnews.ie

International

Prince Philip's coffin is carried into St George's Chapel Source: PA

#BIDEN US President Joe Biden is to rescind Donald Trump’s cap on refugees by next month.

#ISS One US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station.

#PRINCE PHILIP The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in London took place today, with just 30 mourners able to attend the ceremony in St George’s Chapel.

Parting Shot

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout suffered a series of intense shocks this week, with new recommendations for AstraZeneca vaccines and a pause of Janssen vaccines in Europe.

It isn’t all doom and gloom, however, with over 500,000 additional Pfizer vaccines expected to be delivered within Q2 of 2021.

How will this change Ireland’s vaccination programme going forward?

To answer that, our reporter Michelle Hennessy, examined the changes the rollout is facing over the weeks and months ahead.

