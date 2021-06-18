Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 313 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland.
- A Belgian court has ordered AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses to the EU by September – fewer than demand, but with fines attached if they fall short.
- The housing crisis affects large sections of Irish society, but is especially acute among minority groups like Travellers, migrants, and asylum seekers.
- The goverment is not yet contemplating a recommendation against travel to Northern Ireland amid a rise in cases of the Delta variant.
- The Taoiseach said that “nothing has been signed off on” regarding the proposed new national maternity hospital.
- Gardaí arrested three people after bottles were thrown at bar staff at a venue on South William Street in Dublin.
- Farmers’ patience is “fast running out” waiting for a solution to sheep dying as a result of dog attacks.
- Tomorrow is set to be dry and warm but Met Éireann forecasts an unsettled Sunday.
THE WORLD
#DENMARK Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest last weekend.
#US Joe Biden has established a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery on 19 June.
#UK A member of the UK parliament is facing trial accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.
PARTING SHOT
What’s all this about a Brexit sausage row?
Another post-Brexit headache is in store next month that involves the importing of British sausages to the EU, which is complicated by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha and BBC Radio Foyle’s Dominic McGrath talk us through what it all means in this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast.
Listen in here.
COMMENTS