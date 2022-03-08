Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Irish
- Over 2,000 people who have fled Ukraine have arrived into Ireland since the war broke out, with around 640 refugees currently staying in hotels.
- The Cabinet is set to sign off on a cut to excise on petrol and diesel tomorrow and is expected to kick in at midnight tomorrow.
- The Irish ambassador to Russia has been summoned to the foreign ministry in Moscow after an incident yesterday where a man crashed a truck through the gates of the Russian embassy.
- The man who drove the truck through the gates of the Russian embassy was granted bail earlier this morning.
- The government will be carrying out checks to ensure that people offering to house Ukrainian refugees have appropriate accommodation to do so.
- The State will pay €100,000 to the families of healthcare workers who died after they contracted Covid-19 during the course of their work.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has floated the idea of a Citizens Assembly on Irish neutrality but said that now is not the time for the debate.
- The family of Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu, who was trapped in Ukraine after the war broke out, are hopeful she will be home soon.
- The EU Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Ukraine said that Irish MEP’s Clare Daly and Mick Wallace are “politically irrelevant” and questioned their motivations.
- Chapters Bookstore, which was closed in late January after 40 years, is set to reopen this Friday.
International
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Voloydymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the UK’s House of Commons this afternoon and received a standing ovation from British MP’s. He invoked both Hamlet and Churchill in his speech, while also thanking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his support.
#OIL IMPORTS The US has banned the importation of Russian oil into America, as the UK says that it will be phasing out imports by the end of the year.
#MCDONALDS The fast-food giant McDonald’s is set to temporarily close all 850 of its restaurants in Russia. However, it will continue to pay the 62,000 employees during the closure.
#SETTLEMENT The Duke of York has paid his financial settlement to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre after agreeing to settle in mid-February.
Parting shot
Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine less than two weeks ago, we’ve begun to hear a lot more about NATO.
So what exactly is the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)? And what is Ireland’s relationship with the alliance?
All this and more is covered in this week’s episode of The Explainer, click on the link below to listen!
