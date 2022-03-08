#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Irish

LORRY RAMMED EMBASSY GATE_IMG_3402 The lorry which was rammed into the gate of the Russian embassy yesterday. Source: Sam Boal

International

london-uk-8th-mar-2022-just-after-president-volodymyr-zelensky-says-we-will-not-give-up-in-an-unprecedented-address-to-uk-mps-in-the-house-of-commons-ukranians-and-supporters-gather-in-trafalga Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Voloydymyr Zelenskyy spoke in the UK’s House of Commons this afternoon and received a standing ovation from British MP’s. He invoked both Hamlet and Churchill in his speech, while also thanking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his support.

#OIL IMPORTS The US has banned the importation of Russian oil into America, as the UK says that it will be phasing out imports by the end of the year.

#MCDONALDS The fast-food giant McDonald’s is set to temporarily close all 850 of its restaurants in Russia. However, it will continue to pay the 62,000 employees during the closure.

#SETTLEMENT The Duke of York has paid his financial settlement to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre after agreeing to settle in mid-February.

Parting shot

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine less than two weeks ago, we’ve begun to hear a lot more about NATO.

So what exactly is the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)? And what is Ireland’s relationship with the alliance?

All this and more is covered in this week’s episode of The Explainer, click on the link below to listen!

Tadgh McNally
