Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Limerick have beaten Waterford 0-30 to 0-19 at Croke Park this evening to become All-Ireland Hurling champions.
- A man has been charged in relation to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Drogheda in January this year.
- Gardaí are investigating an incident after a man in his 20s was shot in the leg in Wicklow today.
- Public health authorities announced an additional 429 new cases of Covid-19, alongside one further death from the virus.
- The HSE has defended sending student nurses to work in one of the worst-hit care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it would be a “failure of statecraft” by both sides if a Brexit trade deal was not reached.
- Dublin remains the most expensive housing market in Ireland, as residential property values soar by €18 billion to €536 billion.
- Test live performances of music and theatre are set to begin next week in two Dublin venues: The National Concert Hall and the Abbey Theatre.
International
#BREXIT European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both agreed to extend the negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.
#CHARLEY PRIDE Famous US country singer Charley Pride has died at the age of 86, following complications caused by Covid-19.
#GERMANY Germany will shut down most of its shops and schools in the coming days, as part of an effort to drive down cases of Covid-19, which have remained high in recent weeks.
Parting Shot
In China, exterminators from Blue Sky Rescue have modified a drone with a flamethrower to help take care of over 100 wasps nests outside the city of Chonquing.
It’s over the top and definitely overkill, but it gets the job done.
Video available – Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China
