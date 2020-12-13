Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

John Kiely lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

International

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BREXIT European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both agreed to extend the negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.



#CHARLEY PRIDE Famous US country singer Charley Pride has died at the age of 86, following complications caused by Covid-19.

#GERMANY Germany will shut down most of its shops and schools in the coming days, as part of an effort to drive down cases of Covid-19, which have remained high in recent weeks.

Parting Shot

In China, exterminators from Blue Sky Rescue have modified a drone with a flamethrower to help take care of over 100 wasps nests outside the city of Chonquing.

It’s over the top and definitely overkill, but it gets the job done.

Video available – Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

