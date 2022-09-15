Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 15 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Ireland

mikey-and-thelma-dennany-funeral Michael Dennany (second right) carries the coffin bearing the remains of his children Mikey (2) and Thelma Dennany (5) into St Mel's Cathedral, Longford Source: PA

International

russia-ukraine-war-259-390x285 Ukrainian Emergency Services workers repair the structure after strikes damaged the dam and a nearby pumping station Source: AP

#EUROPEAN UNION Hungary reacted furiously to a vote in the European Parliament today that declared that the country was no longer a “full democracy” and that the European Union needed to act.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today that his war-scarred country wants to join the European single market ahead of a decision on whether to grant Kyiv full EU membership.

#UNIONISM Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said she believes there has been “far too much” discussion about the meeting between King Charles and members on Sinn Féin.

#SWEDEN The Social Democratic Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson has handed in her resignation after a right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist, anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in the country’s parliament.

Parting Shot

This week on The Explainer, host Michelle Hennessy speaks to Enda Brady, a media consultant and former Sky News reporter, about the challenges that face the UK’s new monarch, King Charles III.

In recent years, his own son had left his royal duties in large part due to the treatment of his American wife, Meghan Markle. His brother, Prince Andrew, was at the centre of a huge amount of controversy.

Then there were the wider issues of the challenges facing the UK – from racism to climate change, to the battle over the Northern Protocol.

You can listen to the episode on your usual podcast apps or tune in below.

