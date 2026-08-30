What you need to know about the new season of Adults

THE CLASSIC COMEDY series Friends kicked off a trend for a certain type of show that’s still very appealing: the housemates sitcom.

One of the latest iterations of this genre is Adults, which is back for its second series this week.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

What’s it all about?

Lucy Freyer as Billie, Owen Thiele as Anton, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Malik Elassal as Samir.

Adults was created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, a couple who are former writers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It first premiered in May 2025, when its creators were in their late 20s themselves, and the show is about a group of friends who live together in Queens, New York.

Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) all live together in Samir’s childhood home.

We follow them as they navigate life in the big city – jobs, love affairs, their future, friendships, the whole shebang.

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What’s the vibe here?

Michael Gibson / FX Michael Gibson / FX / FX

Humour that can be quite silly at the best of times. The ‘adults’ in Adults are Gen Z-ers who aren’t the most serious or responsible of people.

So it’s got a pinch of Friends but also a smidgen of the series Overcompensating and Girls. Expect the sort of offbeat humour that can verge on the childish, though the episodes do get into the sort of serious issues that young adults are dealing with these days. There’s a little bit of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia in there too, in terms of the scrapes the characters find themselves in (in season one, they befriend a criminal).

You might already know some of the stars – Jack Innanen, a Canadian actor, was in Big Mistakes on Netflix earlier this year, while Owen Thiele was in Theater Camp and stars in Overcompensating.

What do we know about the second season?

Well, for one thing, it’s going to have a lot of interesting guest stars. Variety reports that guests this season will include Jake Shane, Zosia Mamet and Gaten Matarazzo.

As for the plot, per Variety, the characters might be getting older, but they’re not necessarily wiser:

It’s not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it’s that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.”

So if you like watching hapless young adults have fun, find love and cause havoc, this might be your thing.

Where can I watch it?

Streaming on Disney+ now.