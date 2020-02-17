This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should voting in the Seanad election be extended?

Many people view the upper house as elitist and in need of being reformed or scrapped altogether.

By Órla Ryan Monday 17 Feb 2020, 9:18 AM
48 minutes ago 3,641 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5009700
File photo of the Seanad chamber.
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
File photo of the Seanad chamber.
File photo of the Seanad chamber.
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

AS GOVERNMENT-FORMATION talks continue post-general election, some focus is now turning to the Seanad election.

The upper house consists of 60 senators who are appointed or elected in three different ways: The Taoiseach’s nominees, panels and the university panel.

There has been much discussion about the Seanad in recent years with many people viewing it as elitist and in need of being reformed or scrapped altogether. The public was asked in a referendum in October 2013 whether the Seanad should be abolished – 51.7% said No, 48.27% said Yes.

The public previously voted to extend voting rights to all graduates of Irish third-level institutions, but a law allowing this to happen has never been enacted. However, many people argue this is still unfair given how many others would still be unable to vote.

What do you think: Should voting in the Seanad election be extended?


Poll Results:

Yes, to every citizen over 18 (401)
The Seanad should be reformed or scrapped (313)
Yes, to all third-level graduates (108)
No, it's fine the way it is (85)
I'm not sure (15)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie