Poll: Should voting in the Seanad election be extended?

AS GOVERNMENT-FORMATION talks continue post-general election, some focus is now turning to the Seanad election.

The upper house consists of 60 senators who are appointed or elected in three different ways: The Taoiseach’s nominees, panels and the university panel.

There has been much discussion about the Seanad in recent years with many people viewing it as elitist and in need of being reformed or scrapped altogether. The public was asked in a referendum in October 2013 whether the Seanad should be abolished – 51.7% said No, 48.27% said Yes.

The public previously voted to extend voting rights to all graduates of Irish third-level institutions, but a law allowing this to happen has never been enacted. However, many people argue this is still unfair given how many others would still be unable to vote.

What do you think: Should voting in the Seanad election be extended?

