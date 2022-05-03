#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two 17-year-olds injured in Donegal crash on Sunday

Gardaí have said that the incident involved a single car in Carraig Art in Co Donegal.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 3 May 2022, 7:36 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following a serious collision in Co Donegal last Sunday, which has left a 17-year-old in a serious condition.

The collision occurred at Meenformal, Glen, Carriag Art in Co Donegal at approximately 9.15pm on Sunday.

Gardaí have said that the incident involved a single car.

Two 17-year-olds, one male and one female, were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident.

The female has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital, where it is understood that she is in serious condition.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnesses the collision on Sunday evening to contact them.

Road users who were in the area at the time and who may have footage, including dash cam footage, are being asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

