Growhouse containing cannabis worth an estimated €900k discovered in Co Clare

A woman has been arrested at the scene.

By Aoife Barry Friday 31 May 2019, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock/yakub88
Image: Shutterstock/yakub88

A WOMAN HAS been arrested in Co Clare after gardaí discovered a growhouse containing cannabis worth an estimated €900,000.

Gardaí said today that as part of an intelligence-led operation members of the force in Co Clare have been carrying out a search at a premises at Tinarana, Killaloe.

The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit were supported by local uniform and plainclothes gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

Gardaí said “a significant” growhouse was discovered with evidence of the production of cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants).

A large number of plants with an estimated street value of €900,000, pending analysis, were discovered.

Gardaí said:

A female (early 20s), non-Irish national, has been arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The search and investigations remain ongoing.

