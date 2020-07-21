This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman (20s) arrested in connection with Limerick shooting

The shooting happened in the Castle Street area of Limerick city on 11 June.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 10:28 AM
39 minutes ago 2,207 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5155484
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Limerick last month.

The shooting happened in the Castle Street area of Limerick city on 11 June, when gardaí discovered a man with non life-threatening injuries who had been shot in his car.

The woman is being detained at Henry Street garda station. Her arrest follows the detention of a man in his 40s over the same incident yesterday. He is still being held, also at Henry Street garda station.

Gardaí have issued a further appeal to anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11 June, particularly road users with video footage, to come forward.

They are also asking anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie