Woman (20s) arrested in connection with Limerick shooting

A WOMAN IN her 20s has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Limerick last month.

The shooting happened in the Castle Street area of Limerick city on 11 June, when gardaí discovered a man with non life-threatening injuries who had been shot in his car.

The woman is being detained at Henry Street garda station. Her arrest follows the detention of a man in his 40s over the same incident yesterday. He is still being held, also at Henry Street garda station.

Gardaí have issued a further appeal to anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11 June, particularly road users with video footage, to come forward.

They are also asking anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.