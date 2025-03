A WOMAN ACCUSED of helping a person to fly a drone in a bid to carry cannabis into Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison has been released on bail.

Nicola Corcoran, 43, of Croftswood Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was arrested on Friday and appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon. She is accused of assisting a person attempting to fly a drone containing drugs into the prison.

She has also been charged with possessing cannabis with an unstated value for the purpose of sale or supply, contrary to the misuse of drugs act. Corcoran, a mother, has been ordered to stay away from the jail while on bail.

Advertisement

Garda Michelle Hetherton informed the court there were no objections to bail under several conditions, specifically to stay out of a square area around the prison bordered by Dorset Street and Phibsborough Road.

Defence solicitor Kate McGhee said they had been canvassed and agreed.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded her on €200 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court again at a later date. Legal aid has been granted.

She also ordered Corcoran, who has yet to indicate a plea, to sign on once a week at her local garda station, provide her phone number to gardaí, remain contactable at all times and stay away from the prison.