Wednesday 10 November 2021
Woman (40s) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Meath

The incident happened at around 4.40pm yesterday on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 6:47 AM
A WOMAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Meath yesterday afternoon. 

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area. 

The driver and the only occupant of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Her body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan where a post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date. 

The driver of the lorry was uninjured. 

The road was closed yesterday to facilitate a technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions were put in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 049 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

