Monday 25 October 2021
Woman (20s) seriously injured in motorbike hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Sunday night

The collision occurred on the Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 at around 11.15pm.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in north Dublin on Sunday night. 

The collision occurred on the Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 at around 11.15pm when a motorcycle collided with a female pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle failed to remain at the scene.

Diversions are currently in place as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling near the Priorswood Road on Sunday night between 11pm and 11.20pm and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

