THERE IS ONE week to go until Irish primary schools close for a two-month break.

For many working parents, that means the annual scramble to sort out childcare for the coming weeks is in full swing.

With eight weeks to cover, and many workers receiving only four or five weeks’ annual leave, which also has to cover Christmas, Easter and mid-terms, the sums just don’t add up.

Some after-school care services do not operate during holiday periods, while creches that are operating at capacity won’t have extra space available for families who need it. Some creches take a short period off during the summer too.

That all means many parents rely on the booming summer camp industry, although camps usually operate for a short day until 1pm or 2pm, and they can be expensive. Overscheduling can leave children tired.

And if you have a creche place and want to send a child to a local camp so they can hang out with their friends – well, you’ll have to pay for both to keep your creche place.

We want to know how you’re managing.

What childcare have you arranged for the summer? At what cost?

If parental leave has to be taken, who is taking time out of work in your house?

How do you square things with your employer? How do you manage if you’re self-employed?

Do you feel you’re able to offer your children the summer you want them to have?

What support does your family need from the government?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your situation.

Please include your name, county, and children’s age(s), and let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.

We’ll reflect your stories in a future article on this subject.