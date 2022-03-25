#Open journalism No news is bad news

Zelenskyy says Ireland ‘almost’ stands with Ukraine in its support

He offered only qualified thanks to Ireland for its support since the Russian invasion a month ago.

By Press Association Friday 25 Mar 2022, 10:22 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Image: Ukraine Presidency/Ukraine Presi via PA Images
Image: Ukraine Presidency/Ukraine Presi via PA Images

THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT has offered only qualified thanks to Ireland for its support for the country since the Russian invasion a month ago.

Addressing the European Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy namechecked EU member states – noting in turn what he saw as the level of support the country had given Ukraine.

“Ireland, well, almost,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader offered no further reasons for his comment.

Ireland, while fully backing the Ukrainian push for EU membership, has not abandoned its position of military neutrality in the face of the Russian assault.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stressed that the country is not politically neutral and has committed millions of euros in non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

Ireland has also taken in more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, with thousands more expected to arrive after the Government removed any requirement for visas.

Speaking to European leaders, Zelenskyy said he was grateful for the sanctions imposed so far.

But he told leaders: “These are powerful steps. But it was a little late.

“Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least, no-one knows for sure. There was a chance.”

He asked European leaders not to delay accepting his country’s bid to join the EU.

“Do not be late. Please.”

Pointing to the events of the last month, he said: “You saw that Ukraine should be in the EU in the near future.”

EU leaders have so far resisted the call to accelerate the accession of Ukraine to the bloc.

Zelenskyy has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on 6 April, where he will speak directly to Irish lawmakers.

