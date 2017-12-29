British infrastructure tsar quits, calling Brexit a 'populist spasm worthy of Donald Trump'

THE CHAIR OF Britain’s Infrastructure Commission has quit, penning a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May in which he describes Brexit as a “populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.
Andrew Adonis, former Labour Transport Minister, tells May in his letter that the commision has done “good work” but that his work there “has become increasingly clouded by disagreement with the Government”.
Adonis says that he is resigning “because of fundamental differences which simply cannot be bridged”.
He calls the European Union Withdrawal Bill “the worst legislation of my lifetime” and says he feels “duty bound to oppose it relentlessly from the Labour benches”.
…by allying with UKIP and the Tory hard right to wrench political institutions of modern Europe, you are pursuing a course fraught with danger. Even within Ireland, there are set to be barriers between people and trade.
He accuses the British government of “hurtling towards the EU’s emergency exit with no credible plan for the future of British trade and European cooperation”.
Adonis also describes Putin and the rise of authoritarian nationalism in Poland and Hungary as “flashing red lights”.
The Infrastructure Commission makes recommendations to the British government on transport projects.
